Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,554 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 90,643 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.08% of D.R. Horton worth $34,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.71.

D.R. Horton stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.48. 669,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 6.62. The firm has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.86 and a 200 day moving average of $115.92. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.69 and a 12-month high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

