Request (REQ) Price Hits $0.0816

Request (REQ) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last week, Request has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Request has a market cap of $81.58 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0816 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,702,434 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,702,434.1855272 with 999,702,433.3455272 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08201087 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $3,011,870.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

