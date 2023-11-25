Astrafer (ASTRAFER) Price Reaches $0.58 on Top Exchanges

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. During the last week, Astrafer has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Astrafer token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Astrafer has a market cap of $91.43 million and $82,980.48 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Astrafer Token Profile

Astrafer’s genesis date was July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,553,960 tokens. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g. Astrafer’s official website is phantomgalaxies.com.

Astrafer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 0.5598048 USD and is up 10.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $64,140.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

