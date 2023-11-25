Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 8,287 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,287 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Cummins worth $19,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 89.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI opened at $225.49 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $265.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

