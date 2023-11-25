O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $6.93 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 5.2% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Cummins by 24.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 84,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,727,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,483,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,354,000 after buying an additional 70,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cummins by 13.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,289,000 after buying an additional 16,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI stock opened at $225.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $265.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.48.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

