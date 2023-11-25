L2 Asset Management LLC Takes $2.91 Million Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,000. Cencora makes up about 1.4% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $846,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,684,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cencora by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,509,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on COR shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cencora in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.36.

Shares of COR stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.30. 552,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,442. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.48 and a twelve month high of $201.48. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $68.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.57 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 451.42% and a net margin of 0.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.92%.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total transaction of $250,006,294.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,489,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total value of $669,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,194.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total value of $250,006,294.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,489,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,343,672 shares of company stock valued at $262,243,280 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

