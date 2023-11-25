Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Horiko Capital Management LLC

Horiko Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,217 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 3.9% of Horiko Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Horiko Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,349,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,074,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.06. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $78.90. The stock has a market cap of $84.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -8.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $537,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,452,278.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $537,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,452,278.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,390 shares of company stock worth $10,491,333 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.