Raydium Hits Market Capitalization of $94.68 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 25th. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Raydium has a total market cap of $94.68 million and $7.61 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium token can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,679 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,555,367 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium (RAY) is a distinctive automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain. Unlike traditional AMMs, Raydium integrates with a central limit order book, ensuring faster, cost-efficient trades and shared liquidity. This unique architecture allows it to tap into the broader OpenBook ecosystem, enhancing liquidity and user experience. The platform was conceived by a pseudonymous team including figures like AlphaRay and XRay, who, motivated by the challenges in DeFi in 2020, launched Raydium in partnership with Serum in February 2021. The native token, $RAY, plays a central role in the ecosystem, facilitating trades, incentivizing user engagement, and supporting the AcceleRaytor initiative for new project launches.”

