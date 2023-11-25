Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.95. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

