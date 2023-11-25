Covestor Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Covestor Ltd reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 280.8% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Fiserv by 6.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $125.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.95. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The firm has a market cap of $78.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

