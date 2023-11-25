Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,982,375 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,619,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 159.7% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.21. 12,431,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,031,036. The company has a market cap of $115.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.22.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

