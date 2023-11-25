State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,399,986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 64,149 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of CVS Health worth $96,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $69.42 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $104.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $89.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.97.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Edward Jones lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

