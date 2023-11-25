The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 566,892 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 207,095 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.83% of United Rentals worth $252,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 138.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in United Rentals by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on URI. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

United Rentals Trading Up 0.8 %

URI opened at $467.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $325.15 and a one year high of $492.33. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.01.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

