Critical Review: Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) versus Grenke (OTCMKTS:GKSGF)

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) and Grenke (OTCMKTS:GKSGF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sezzle and Grenke, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Sezzle alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sezzle 0 0 0 0 N/A Grenke 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sezzle 3.22% 33.78% 2.90% Grenke N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Sezzle and Grenke’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

28.5% of Grenke shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sezzle and Grenke’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sezzle $125.57 million 0.46 -$38.09 million $0.53 19.25 Grenke N/A N/A N/A 4.09 8.56

Grenke has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sezzle. Grenke is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sezzle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sezzle beats Grenke on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sezzle

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc. operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution at online stores and various brick-and-mortar retail locations that connects consumers with merchants. Its platform enables customers to make online purchases and split the payment for the purchase in four equal interest free payments over six weeks. Sezzle Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Grenke

(Get Free Report)

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as sale of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products. It also provides banking products and services, such as fixed deposits to private and business customers through its website; financing services to business start-ups, as well as development loans to SMEs and self-employed professionals; and small-ticket factoring services. The company was formerly known as GrenkeLeasing AG and changed its name to Grenke AG in May 2016. Grenke AG was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Baden-Baden, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.