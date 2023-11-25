Status Price Reaches $0.0423 on Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. During the last week, Status has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $163.74 million and approximately $8.89 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0423 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006257 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00016785 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,842.40 or 1.00146982 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011154 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000840 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007245 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003967 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,868,006,905 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,868,006,904.6330314 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04276151 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $21,484,119.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.