Tether Reaches Market Capitalization of $88.76 Billion (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. During the last week, Tether has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Tether has a total market capitalization of $88.76 billion and $26.16 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
About Tether
Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 91,609,951,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,711,326,003 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.
Buying and Selling Tether
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.
