Lisk Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $74.01 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00003406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lisk has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $183.36 million and approximately $74.01 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002207 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001807 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004127 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

