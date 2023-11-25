Zcash Tops One Day Volume of $67.76 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 25th. Zcash has a market capitalization of $490.95 million and $67.76 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for about $30.07 or 0.00079571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00039828 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00027464 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

