Pollux Coin Price Hits $0.45 (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Pollux Coin has a total market cap of $22.72 million and $102,333.71 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pollux Coin has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One Pollux Coin token can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001202 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pollux Coin Profile

Pollux Coin’s launch date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info.

Buying and Selling Pollux Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.44742402 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $82,596.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pollux Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pollux Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

