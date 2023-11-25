State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $85.22 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,213,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,426 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Southern worth $85,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on SO shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,693.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,490 shares of company stock worth $2,146,405. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $69.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.27. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

