West Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,445 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

West Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTVA. Barclays cut shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.32.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,364.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,990 shares of company stock worth $151,066 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CTVA traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $46.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,411,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,161. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $67.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average is $52.77. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

