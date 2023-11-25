State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Humana worth $64,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.28.

HUM stock opened at $518.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $501.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.18. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $423.29 and a one year high of $558.04.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.68%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

