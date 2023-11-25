77,500 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Acquired by Oribel Capital Management LP

Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 77,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,373,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 89.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth approximately $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $329,387,000 after buying an additional 239,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $590,905.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at $8,330,242.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $590,905.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,330,242.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 683,165 shares of company stock valued at $144,224,640 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.39.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.38. 1,869,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,823,719. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.32 billion, a PE ratio of 141.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.68.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.