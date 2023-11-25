Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,476 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.25.

NYSE:ITW traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $241.85. 284,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,981. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $264.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.16 and its 200-day moving average is $238.09. The firm has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

