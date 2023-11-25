Twin Tree Management LP Purchases 3,804 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 186.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3.4% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.9% during the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $180.21 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.76 and a twelve month high of $194.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.29.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $165,752.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,401,685.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,597 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,570 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

