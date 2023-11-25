Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 395.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 309,685 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 247,164 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $26,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.11.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,066,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,202,836. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $102.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.09.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

