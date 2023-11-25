Sei Investments Co. Buys 16,919 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,919 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of Cummins worth $34,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Cummins by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in Cummins by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $225.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $265.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.