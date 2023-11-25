Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 23,019 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,577 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 23,019 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $23,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 451 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.49. 2,159,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,106,913. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $127.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.89.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 646,049 shares of company stock valued at $78,636,116 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.63.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

