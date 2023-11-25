Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 217,988 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 467.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,988 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $33,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 74.1% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 701,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter worth approximately $2,746,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Fiserv by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.80. 1,111,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39. The company has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.95.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

