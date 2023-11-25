Cardano (ADA) Hits Market Cap of $13.88 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $13.88 billion and approximately $227.33 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,077.75 or 0.05497983 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00056014 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00016266 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00024232 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00012634 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002111 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,380,415,865 coins and its circulating supply is 35,294,910,476 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

