Substratum Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $96.02 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $96.02 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Substratum has traded down 33.4% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00024005 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $96.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

