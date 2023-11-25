Monero (XMR) Trading 6.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. In the last seven days, Monero has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $3.15 billion and approximately $75.28 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $171.64 or 0.00454179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,791.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.56 or 0.00189367 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.23 or 0.00601285 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00010500 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00051209 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00126551 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,362,747 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.