TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Tops $0.0149 on Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 25th. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $134.01 million and $8.94 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00056014 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00024232 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00012634 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004727 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,787,486,324 coins and its circulating supply is 8,980,560,630 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

