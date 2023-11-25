MOBLAND (SYNR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $79,425.60

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded down 17.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. During the last week, MOBLAND has traded 42.2% higher against the dollar. One MOBLAND token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. MOBLAND has a market cap of $104.94 million and $79,425.60 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MOBLAND Profile

MOBLAND’s launch date was January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. The official website for MOBLAND is mob.land. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.

$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

Buying and Selling MOBLAND

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBLAND should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MOBLAND using one of the exchanges listed above.

