Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock Position Increased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,612 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $16,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $112.63. The company had a trading volume of 248,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,966. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.46.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

