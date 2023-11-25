Smith Moore & CO. Purchases 104 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 21.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 822,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,757,000 after buying an additional 146,588 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 853,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,522,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.42.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.66. The company had a trading volume of 659,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,296. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.45%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $985,132.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $985,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,246,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,491,937. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.