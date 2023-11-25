Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,155 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $76,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,595,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,989,364,000 after buying an additional 510,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,744,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $649,493,000 after acquiring an additional 23,146 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,486,000 after purchasing an additional 684,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 24.7% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,771,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,946,000 after purchasing an additional 548,995 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of STLD opened at $111.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.47. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. Citigroup raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

