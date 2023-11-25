Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 63.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,641,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,511,955 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $235,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 75.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 274.8% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 90.8% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.09.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CoStar Group stock opened at $84.78 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.36. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.64, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 13.31.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

