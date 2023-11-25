Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,519,782 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 32,512 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Ford Motor worth $68,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 243.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,025,724,000 after buying an additional 57,689,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,241,000 after buying an additional 30,164,236 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $341,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on F shares. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

NYSE:F opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.68. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

