Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 974,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,506 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $75,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.57.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120,115.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,851,466. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $77.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.12. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $82.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.