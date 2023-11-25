Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 391,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,003 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $29,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Athena Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $74.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $69.31 and a one year high of $97.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

