Capital Research Global Investors Buys 596 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 602,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in State Street were worth $44,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,997,806,000 after acquiring an additional 146,048 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,370,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $936,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,996 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in State Street by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,911,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $598,848,000 after purchasing an additional 236,126 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,564,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $480,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,254 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of State Street by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after buying an additional 1,430,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on State Street from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of State Street stock opened at $70.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

