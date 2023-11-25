Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Position Lifted by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 436.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,848 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 101.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.94.

Shares of ABNB traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,058,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,914,941. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $83.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $5,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,164,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,413,687.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $5,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,164,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,413,687.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 7,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $988,608.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,449,488.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 519,448 shares of company stock valued at $71,488,943 over the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

