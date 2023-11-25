Oribel Capital Management LP Invests $32.37 Million in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 66,200 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,371,000. Adobe comprises 1.8% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $619.43. The company had a trading volume of 942,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,605. The company has a market capitalization of $282.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $551.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.83. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $624.38.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $603.22.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

