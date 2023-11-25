217,600 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Acquired by Oribel Capital Management LP

Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 217,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,391,000. Analog Devices comprises 2.3% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after buying an additional 14,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $183.05. 1,127,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,298,512. The firm has a market cap of $90.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.79. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.96.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Analog Devices

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.