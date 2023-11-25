Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires New Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,977 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 23,552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.8% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 253,552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,804,000 after acquiring an additional 28,829 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,686,418 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $185,712,000 after acquiring an additional 212,648 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 36,307 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 20,557 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Edward Jones cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $69.42. 2,215,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,878,515. The company has a market capitalization of $89.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

