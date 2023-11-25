Inceptionr LLC Acquires Shares of 956 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Humana by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Humana by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in Humana by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Humana by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM opened at $518.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $501.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $485.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $423.29 and a 1 year high of $558.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HUM. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.28.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

