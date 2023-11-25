dYdX Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $644.66 Million (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 25th. One dYdX token can now be purchased for $3.51 or 0.00009281 BTC on major exchanges. dYdX has a market cap of $644.66 million and $111.47 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, dYdX has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

dYdX Token Profile

dYdX’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,765,523 tokens. dYdX’s official website is www.dydx.foundation. The official message board for dYdX is dydx.forum. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydxfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX (DYDX) is a decentralized trading platform built on Ethereum. It allows users to trade a range of crypto assets, including perpetual futures contracts and options, with up to 25x leverage. The platform was created by a team of experienced traders and blockchain developers led by Antonio Juliano. dYdX aims to provide a decentralized, non-custodial trading experience with low fees and high liquidity. The DYDX token is used for governance and fee discounts on the platform.”

