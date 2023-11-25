Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Horiko Capital Management LLC

Horiko Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. Match Group comprises about 0.3% of Horiko Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Horiko Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 92,835.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 51,938,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,632,000 after acquiring an additional 51,882,742 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 107,412.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,604,000 after acquiring an additional 23,709,043 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $120,129,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at $62,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MTCH. StockNews.com raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Match Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Match Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Match Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,253,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,567,725. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.41. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $54.60.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.85 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 173.16% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $116,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $58,315 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

