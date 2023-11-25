Krensavage Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Krensavage Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up 13.5% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $42,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

REGN traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $798.30. The company had a trading volume of 171,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,136. The company has a market cap of $86.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $668.00 and a 12-month high of $853.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $814.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $782.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,355,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total transaction of $783,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,523,769.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,138 shares of company stock worth $2,575,126. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $903.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

